Asante Kotoko's Miguel Bruno leaves for Portugal to deal with 'pressing family issues'

Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Miguel Bruno (R)

Asante Kotoko assistant coach Miguel Bruno is reported to have returned to his native Portugal to sort out pressing family issues.

This is according to a publication by Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



Last month, Bruno was unveiled alongside countryman Mariano Baretto as members of the Asante Kotoko technical team.

His role was to serve as an assistant coach and also a video analyst to the team in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



There was also another Portuguese, Manuel Pedro, who was brought in as physical trainer ad injury prevention coach.