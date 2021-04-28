Asante Kotoko's Miguel Bruno leaves for Portugal to deal with 'pressing family issues'

Wed, 28 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Asante Kotoko assistant coach Miguel Bruno is reported to have returned to his native Portugal to sort out pressing family issues.
This is according to a publication by Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.
Last month, Bruno was unveiled alongside countryman Mariano Baretto as members of the Asante Kotoko technical team.
His role was to serve as an assistant coach and also a video analyst to the team in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.
There was also another Portuguese, Manuel Pedro, who was brought in as physical trainer ad injury prevention coach.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Related Articles:
- Nigerian top-flight side Rivers United sign former Hasaacas striker Samuel Afful
- Paul Appiah on target as Aston Villa U23 thump Newcastle to reach youth FA Cup semis
- Ghanaian teen Christopher Scott set for first team promotion at Bayern Munich
- Samuel Afful joins Nigerian side Rivers United on two-year deal
- Slovakia: Benson Anang nets own goal in loss to Bratislava
- Read all related articles