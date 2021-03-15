Asante Kotoko’s Wahab Adams hands in transfer request – Reports

Asante Kotoko defender Wahab Adams

Asante Kotoko defender Wahab Adams is reported to have submitted a transfer request due to lack of first team action in the ongoing Ghana Premier League Season.

Wahab, who joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2017 from Aduana Stars is said to be unhappy at the club over limited game time particularly in the 2020/21 season.



He has been struggling to break into the team as the club technical team prefers Abdul Ganiyu, Yusif Mubarik and Habib Mohammed to the centre back role.

Despite having a contract keeping him until 2022 December, Kumasi based Gye Nyame FM has reported he has written to the management of the Asante Kotoko to abrogate his contract as he set sights on looking for opportunities elsewhere before the Ghana Football Association second round transfer window closes.



He has made only four appearances for Asante Kotoko in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.