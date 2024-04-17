Asante Kotoko's struggles attributed to absence of IMC member Kwesi Appiah

Kotoko is currently having a terrible run in the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League

Football analyst Osei Owusu Bempah has criticized former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah for accepting an appointment to head Kotoko's Interim Management Team.

In a radio interview with LUV FM, Bempah said Kotoko's poor season can be attributed to its skeletal management.



Following the dissolution of Kotoko's board in September 2023, Asantehene named a four-member IMC led by Appiah.



However, days later, Appiah accepted a three-year deal to coach Sudan.



With Kotoko winning just one of nine second round matches, pressure is mounting on management. Bempah noted the struggles go beyond players and coaches, to the absence of Appiah who spends more time abroad on other duties.

“Can you imagine a team like Kotoko currently being run by only four people, one of who is running the club in absentia, Kwesi Appiah I mean?” he quizzed.



“He’s not in Ghana, he lives in Saudi Arabia or somewhere, and then you think that a team like Kotoko, not a colts club should be run this way. Even if you’re running a cement shop you cannot run it remotely, you need to be there. You think as a Technical Director of a club you can’t give technical advice when you are watching games on TV", no he stressed.



‘’I’m surprised Kwesi still holds on to the position, I thought that when Nana approached Kwesi about this position and knowing what he had taken up elsewhere he would have honestly suggested and pleaded with Nana to consider other people for the position.



“And I don’t think if they needed a former Kotoko player with a technical background to occupy that position they wouldn’t have gotten anybody. And then you take such a position working with just three other people including a coach who does day-to-day technical work, and then you’re living outside and you think things can work, no it won’t," he emphasized.