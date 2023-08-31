Asante Kotoko set to complete Baba Yahaya signing - Reports

Baba Yahaya

Asante Kotoko are set to complete the signing of former King Faisal midfielder, Baba Yahaya on a free transfer, a report by Nhyira FM claims.

The Porcupines have had a busy market and they are now set to complete two signings - Yahaya and Michael Dwamena to take their incomings to ten players this window.



Baba Yahaya had an impressive season at King Faisal, which put him on the wish list of new Kotoko manager Prosper Ogum Narteh who looks to improve the creativity options in his squad.



Whereas WAFA's Michael Dwamena would strengthen Kotoko's defensive options for the forthcoming season.



The eight previous signings include Yahaya Dawuni, Nanabayin Amoah, Andrews Ntim Manu, Samuel Asamoah, Yussif Nurudeen Mohammed, Bernard Somuah, Henry Ansu and Kalo Quattara are the players to have successfully joined the Kumasi-based club.

The transfer window nears its closure on Friday, September 1, 2023, and the club hopes to get Yahaya and Dwamena's signing over the line.



