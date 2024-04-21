Asante Kotoko set to face league leaders Samartex in crucial match

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko, fresh from a pivotal meeting with club owner Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, are gearing up for a crucial clash against league leaders Samartex in a must-win encounter for the Porcupine Warriors.

The stakes couldn't be higher for Kotoko, who have endured a dismal run of form, failing to secure a victory in their last seven games, with six losses overshadowing their campaign.



The frustration among fans reached a boiling point, leading to disruptions during a scheduled training session. In response, Otumfuo convened an emergency meeting to address the pressing issues plaguing the club.



Despite the underwhelming performance, Otumfuo has thrown his support behind underperforming coach Prosper Ogum, urging the team to turn their fortunes around, starting with Sunday's clash against high-flying Samartex.



With the backing of their owner and a renewed sense of determination, Kotoko will be aiming to end their dismal streak on home turf at the Baba Yara Stadium.



However, it won't be an easy task for Kotoko, as they face an in-form Samartex side that currently leads the league standings.

The visitors, buoyed by their recent 3-2 victory against Berekum Chelsea, are riding a six-match unbeaten streak.



Despite their defensive frailties, conceding goals in six consecutive away matches, Samartex poses a significant threat to Kotoko's aspirations.



Reflecting on their recent encounters, Kotoko holds a slight edge over Samartex in their head-to-head record, winning twice out of three meetings since November 2022.



However, Samartex emerged victorious in their most recent encounter, securing a 1-0 win on November 11, 2023.



With both teams hungry for victory, Sunday's showdown promises to be a thrilling spectacle as Kotoko seeks redemption while Samartex aims to maintain their momentum at the summit of the league table.