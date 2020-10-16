Asante Kotoko set to fly out of Ghana for pre-season

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko's Communications Director, Moses Antwi Benefo, has announced that the team will depart Ghana for their pre-season abroad next week after approval by the Asante Kotoko Board.

Speaking to local radio station Light FM the Communications Director said;



“The Management has gotten the approval from the Board and everything is almost done. So we are planning to move to abroad next week for the continuation of our preseason”

“The board has also approved to sort out all dept in terms of players enticement fees. The previous debt will now be spread on the player’s monthly salary to make them comfortable staying in the country,”



Asante Kotoko will kick off their first Ghana Premier League game against Eleven Wonders next month.