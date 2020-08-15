Sports News

Asante Kotoko set to offer Justice Blay, Anim Cudjoe permanent deals

Asante Kotoko

Ghanaian topflight giants, Asante Kotoko have opened negotiations with Medeama SC and Young Apostles FC for the permanent transfer of Justice Blay and Matthew Anim Cudjoe respectively.

According to a report filed by online portal KickGh.com, the Porcupine Warriors have made primary contact with the two clubs as they seek to retain the services of the duo whose loan stints with the club came to an end following the cancelation of the 2019-20 season.



Blay, who left the club last month to rejoin his parent club Medeama SC has consistently expressed his desire to return to Kumasi and officials of Asante Kotoko are reportedly holding talks with the Tariq’s based outfit to sign the 28-year-old combative midfielder ahead of the 2020/21 season.



He had an impressive loan spell with Maxwell Konadu's side in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season where he scored two goals in thirteen matches from defensive midfield.



Meanwhile Matthew Anim Cudjoe, who also played for Asante Kotoko on loan last season is also been considered for a long-term contract.



The young attacking sensation joined the Porcupine Warriors on a six-month loan deal from sceond-tier club Young Apostles FC in December 2019.



He left the Porcupine Warriors after the 2019/20 Ghana Football season was cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The 16-year-old mentioned in his recent interview that he will be elated to sign a deal with Asante Kotoko to aid his development.



Anim Cudjoe cries was one of exciting players in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season with dazzling display in the shirt of the Reds.



His mind-boggling performance attracted interest from several clubs in Europe including Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona.



He underwent a two-week trial at German Bundesliga club Bayern Munich in February.



Anim Cudjoe scored one goal in his six-game outings for the Porcupine Warriors in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

