Asante Kotoko set to part ways with underperforming defender Andrews Kwadwo Appau

Asante Kotoko defender, Andrews Kwadwo Appau

Asante Kotoko are on the verge of parting ways with non-performing defender Andrews Kwadwo Appau.

Media reports claim the Porcupine Warriors have decided to let go of the defender - who has failed to impress since joining from Bofoakwa Tano.



Andrews Kwadwo Appau joined the Ghanaian giants on a four-year deal back in 2021 but has been unable to cement a position in the team.



The centre-back has featured just 28 times across two seasons to underline his underwhelming performance in Kumasi.

He was substituted after just 36 minutes as Kotoko laboured to 4-2 penalty shootout win over Bechem United in the Ghana FA Cup on Monday.



He could be on his way out and follow top defender Christopher Nettey out of the club whose contract was not renewed by the Porcupine Warriors.