0
Menu
Sports

Asante Kotoko set to part ways with underperforming defender Andrews Kwadwo Appau

Andrews Kwadwo Appau Asante Kotoko defender, Andrews Kwadwo Appau

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko are on the verge of parting ways with non-performing defender Andrews Kwadwo Appau.

Media reports claim the Porcupine Warriors have decided to let go of the defender - who has failed to impress since joining from Bofoakwa Tano.

Andrews Kwadwo Appau joined the Ghanaian giants on a four-year deal back in 2021 but has been unable to cement a position in the team.

The centre-back has featured just 28 times across two seasons to underline his underwhelming performance in Kumasi.

He was substituted after just 36 minutes as Kotoko laboured to 4-2 penalty shootout win over Bechem United in the Ghana FA Cup on Monday.

He could be on his way out and follow top defender Christopher Nettey out of the club whose contract was not renewed by the Porcupine Warriors.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: