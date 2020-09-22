Asante Kotoko set to resume training on Wednesday - Reports

Asante Kotoko SC squad

Asante Kotoko players are expected to report to training on Wednesday, September 23 ahead of the CAF Champions League competition, according to Opemsuo FM.

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 17th Address to the Nation on the update of the Coronavirus pandemic lifted the ban on contact sports, paving the way for the resumption of competitive football activities in Ghana.



Football has been on suspension since March 16, 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, leading to the cancellation of the 2019/2020 season.



The Porcupine Warriors have informed the players to report to training ahead of their participation in the Caf inter-club competition.

According to Opemsuo FM, the players will go through mandatory COVID-19 test before they commence training at the Adako Jachie training grounds.



The preliminary round of matches of CAF inter-club competitions will kick-off from November 27.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.