Asante Kotoko sign kit sponsorship deal with THB

Asante Kotoko and THB

Asante Kotoko has announced a kit sponsorship deal with Ghanaian-owned German-based manufacturer The Hope Brand (THB).

Kotoko in a statement released on their website stated that the club have penned a one-year deal with the company with an option to extend by a year.



"THE HOPE BRAND [THB], a Ghanaian-owned and German-based apparel company, as our official kit supplier for the 2023-2024 League Season with an option of a one-year extension," part of the statement read.



Kotoko, in their statement, noted that THB will produce the club with first-team kits, training kits, and replica jerseys.



"As the official supplier, THB will supply Asante Kotoko with playing, training, travel wears, and replica kits for the club and its support base.



"The kits which are crafted from tradition, forged in passion and inspired by innovations with our supporters as an integral component of our community, will be sold at an affordable price in retail shops to be communicated later.

The club counts on our teeming fans to help make this season a colourful one with our carefully and stylishly designed kits."



THB replaces popular Italian kit manufacturing company Errea who sponsored the club fo three seasons from 2020 to 2023.





