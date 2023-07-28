Asante Kotoko skipper Richard Boadu joins Libyan side Al Ahly SC

Richard Boadu

Asante Kotoko have confirmed that midfielder Richard Boadu has completed a move to Libyan side Al Ahly SC on a permanent transfer, subject to medicals.

Boadu, who began his football career with Asante Kotoko's youth side, re-joined the club in September 2021 and played a key role in their Ghana Premier League triumph in the 2021/2022 season.



He was named club captain at the start of the 2022–2023 season for his resilience, commitment, and stellar performances.



Boadu's departure from the club marks the end of an impressive tenure, as he leaves with the record number of tackles and most duels won in the team. He contributed two goals, and five assists, and earned eight man-of-the-match awards in his last season with Asante Kotoko.



Boadu also played for Medeama SC from 2018 to 2021 before joining the Porcupine Warriors prior to the commencement of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



The club expressed gratitude for Boadu's significant contributions to their recent successes and praised his professionalism during his time with them. Asante Kotoko wished him the very best in his future endeavours.

