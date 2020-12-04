Asante Kotoko slams GFA, threatens to pull out of CAF Champions League

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Moses Antwi Benefo

Asante Kotoko has threatened to pull out of the CAF Champions League citing acts of frustration from the Ghana Football Association.

Asante Kotoko's comment comes after they were informed to train this morning at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of their second leg game against Nouadhibou FC in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.



According to the Communication Director of the club, Moses Antwi Benefo, the GFA is clearly violating the regulations of CAF on the participation of Interclub competitions.



“The CAF rules are very clear that no match or event should take place at the stadium where a CAF Champions league is to take place, but here we have the stadium being used for the Ghana Premier League game involving Accra Hearts of Oak," he told Accra-based Asempa FM.

He maintains, Asante Kotoko was supposed to train after the away team has trained 24 hours before the match, but his club is being forced to train in the morning contrary to the CAF regulations.



“If I were the one making decisions, I would have asked that we quit, but we would confer as management on the way forward.”



Asante Kotoko is expected to host Nouadhibou on Saturday, December 6 at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3 pm.