Asante Kotoko star Fabio Gama dedicates second league goal to pregnant wife

Asante Kotoko star Fabio Gama dedicated his goal against Bechem United on Wednesday, 7 April 2021, to his pregnant wife.
The Brazilian fired home from inside the box to give Asante Kotoko a two-zero lead in the 44th minute at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in an outstanding Ghana Premier League match.
Gama celebrated by putting the ball up his shirt to imitate pregnancy, something his wife is currently experiencing.
In March, the 28-year-old took to social media to confirm his wife had taken seed and expecting a second child.
Gama joined the Ghana Premier League giants before the start of the season by agreeing a two-year deal.
