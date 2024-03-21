Asante Kotoko still locked in negotiations with Richmond Lamptey to renew his contract

Richmond Lamptey

The administrative manager on Asante Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi has revealed that the club is still negotiating with star midfielder Richmond Lamptey to renew his contract at the club.

The now Black Stars midfielder, though uncapped, has been integral to the Porcupine Warriors team since his arrival from Inter Allies.



His explosive performances this season earned him a Black Stars call-up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Speaking in an extensive interview with Kessben FM in Kumasi, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi said, "negotiation is still ongoing between Kotoko and Lamptey’s camp."

After 16 Ghana Premier League appearances this season, the former Inter Allies talisman has provided five assists - the second highest in the league.



If Asante Kotoko are to turn their season around, the Lamptey will be integral. The club is in a bad patch of form, losing all their last three games and has fallen off the table to 7th.