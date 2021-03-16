Asante Kotoko striker Ibrahim Osman resumes full training

Asante Kotoko striker, Ibrahim Osman

Asante Kotoko striker Ibrahim Osman has resumed full training with the club after several weeks on the sidelines.

Osman has been out of action for three months due to a thigh injury he sustained in their match-week five game against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The 21-year-old was stretched off in the 40th minute of the game.



He returned to the club's training on Monday at the Adako Jachie training complex with hopes of regaining his place in the team.

Before the injury, the young striker had scored one goal in his four games for Asante Kotoko in the on-going 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



He netted one goal for the Porcupine Warriors during their 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup campaign against FC Nouadhibou.