Asante Kotoko suffer another loss, 1983 Champions League winning chairman Assad Maalah passes on

Assad Maalah has passed on

While dealing with the recent turmoil in Asante Kotoko following the dismissal of Maxwell Konadu and the resignation of P.J. Mozee, the club has suffered another blow as their 1983 AFCON winning chairman Assad Maalah passes on.

Maalah died on Saturday morning after battling with a short illness.



Believed to be in his late 80s, Assad who is popularly known as Mr. Kotoko was the chairman of the 1983 CAF Champions League competition.

His reign saw the Porcupine Warriors lifting the Champions League trophy for the second time after their 1978 triumph.



His contribution to the growth and development of Asante Kotoko as well as Ghana football has been hugely remarkable and his passing is certainly a blow to the football family.