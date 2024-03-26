Asante Kotoko supporters call for coach Prosper Ogum's departure after fourth consecutive defeat

File photo

Asante Kotoko's recent string of defeats has sparked outrage among the club's supporters, with many calling for the departure of head coach Prosper Ogum.

The latest setback came on Sunday during match week 23, as the Porcupine Warriors fell to a 1-0 defeat against Nations FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Asamoah Boateng Afriyie scored the lone goal in the 45+3 minute of the game, sealing the fate of Asante Kotoko. The loss marked the fourth consecutive defeat for the team, leaving them in ninth place on the league table with only 32 points.



Following the match, disgruntled fans spoke in front of media cameras to express their frustration with Ogum's leadership. Some urged the coach to step down if he was tired, while others compared his first title-winning season to his current performance.

One fan suggested that Ogum was unhappy under the management of former CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah because he was not allowed to bring in his players. However, now that he has that chance, the fan questioned the quality of the players he has brought to the club.



The pressure is mounting on Ogum to turn things around for Asante Kotoko, and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to do so. For now, the supporters are making it clear that they are not satisfied with the team's current performance.