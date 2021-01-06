Asante Kotoko suspects ‘foul play’ in coronavirus results released ahead of Al Hilal clash

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko remains suspicious of the Coronavirus results released by Al Hilal ahead of their CAF Champions League clash.

Five players and seven officials were reported to have contracted the virus a few minutes to the clash with the Sudanese giants.



The results released showed discrepancies which the Porcupine Warriors are eager to challenge.



“AL Hilal covid test results were mixed up with our results and a Covid result of one Asante Kotoko player conspicuously missing,” Asante Kotoko wrote on their official Twitter handle.



“The two different covid result sample. The Negative results are different from the “ typed letter” format of the Positive covid results,” the club added.



It is yet to be known if another test will be conducted to determine whether the players are indeed positive or negative.

See the Twitter posts of Asante Kotoko below:



