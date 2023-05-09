Asante Kotoko suspend midfielder Joseph Amoako indefinitely

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Joseph Amoako

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have indefinitely suspended midfielder Joseph Amoako pending a final determination from the club’s disciplinary committee.

According to the club, the 20-year-old display on social media is in contravention of the club's code of conduct.



A statement from the club reads, “Joseph Amoako, 20, has been suspended indefinitely pending a final determination through the club’s disciplinary procedures.



“This is due to his misconduct on social media which the club finds unacceptable.”



Amoako started his career with Central Region-based club Young Red Bull, a lower-tier side in Division Two League.

He joined Asante Kotoko on a three-year deal in October 2021, tying him to the Porcupine Warriors until 2024.



In February 2022, he moved to Swedish side Helsingborgs IF on a one-year loan deal with an option to make it permanent.



However, Amoako returned to Kotoko following the end of his loan spell in the 2022/23 campaign.



LL/KPE