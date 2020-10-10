Asante Kotoko target Justice Blay trains with Medeama SC ahead of new season

Medeama SC midfielder, Justice Blay

Ghana midfielder, Justice Blay has started pre-season with Medeama Sporting Club ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.

Justice Blay has been linked with a move to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in the window with a reported tussle going on between the two sides over his transfer.



The midfield maestro returned to Medeama following the expiration of his season-long loan deal at Asante Kotoko.



Justice Blay played a key role in Asante Kotoko's 2018-19 Africa campaign and has also won the hearts of the fans.



The Porcupine Warriors are keen on signing the midfielder to augment their squad ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign next season.

Medeama SC has set a release clause of $100,000 on the midfielder.



Justice Blay has openly declared that he would love to play for the Porcupine Warriors but his imminent move to the side looks bleak as Asante Kotoko is still negotiating for his release.



He returns to his parent club to begin preparations ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League next month.



Medeama begins their campaign at home against Great Olympics.