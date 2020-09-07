Sports News

Asante Kotoko terminate Strike deal - Report

Kotoko have reportedly terminated the deal with Strike

Asante Kotoko have terminated their existing kit sponsorship with Portuguese sportswear manufacturer, Strike following talks between representatives of both parties, FMIG can report.

A deep throat source has hinted FMIG that Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has held talks with Yusif Alhassan Chibsah, the country representative of the Portuguese Sports Wear manufacturers.



The fallout from the engagement is that the deal which was set to expire in 2021 cannot continue.



In November 2018, Asante Kotoko inked a 3 year deal with strike. As part of the deal, the club was guaranteed GH¢50, 000 for signing the partnership plus the accrual of more revenue from the sales of replica jerseys and paraphernalia to be made available by Strike.

It is believed that there have been certain contractual breaches which have triggered the need for a termination.



Reality has not met expectations and now the sponsorship has been cut short as the new Kotoko leadership work on securing a better deal.



It is yet to b established when exactly the termination takes effect. Asante Kotoko are preparing to compete in next season’s CAF Champions League and before a new kit sponsor is announced, they will have to use the Strike kits.

