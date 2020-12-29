Asante Kotoko thanks President Akufo-Addo for $50k gesture

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have shown appreciation to Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after receiving financial support from the Office of the President for their CAF Champions League campaign.

Asante Kotoko management before the start of the season led by Nana Yaw Amponsah visited the Office of the President to seek support for their CAF Champions League campaign.



They also presented their new strips for the season to President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The Porcupine Warriors have received $50,000 and GH¢300,000 from the President and the Sports Ministry respectively after their plea to the Jubilee House

In a statement released on Tuesday, and signed by Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, the club thanked President Akufo-Addo and the Sports Ministry for the donations and vowed to do their best in the continental competition.



