Asante Kotoko threatens to report Al Ahly to FIFA – reports

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko has reportedly threatened to report Libyan outfit, Al Ahly to FIFA over the transfer of midfielder, Richard Boadu.

Boadu joined the Libyan outfit on a permanent deal from Asante Kotoko in July 2023 after an outstanding campaign for the Porcupine Warriors.



According to reports, the Libyan club is yet to pay the transfer fee for the former skipper, despite featuring for the side in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.



Having failed to fulfill their part of the contract, Kotoko is said to have given Al Ahly up till Friday, September 1, 2023, to make full payment or have them reported to FIFA.



Following his departure from Medeama SC, the yellow and mauve lads are also keen on demanding their percentage of the transfer fee, having written to Asante Kotoko.

Boadu signed for Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2021/22 season from Medeama SC and helped them end the club’s eight-year trophy drought by winning the Ghana Premier League.



He played 30 matches for Asante Kotoko in last season’s Ghana Premier League campaign, scoring two goals.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



LSN/DAG