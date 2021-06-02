Asante Kotoko thump BYFA 2-0 to progress to MTN FA Cup Round 32

Kotoko have made it to the next round of the FA Cup

Asante Kotoko on Wednesday afternoon posted an emphatic 2-0 win over Bekwai Youth Football Academy (BYFA) to advance to the Round 32 of the MTN FA Cup.

The Ghana Premier League record-holders today played as a guest to the lower-tier outfit in the Round 64 stage of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition.



Despite Asante Kotoko’s unimpressive form in the Ghana Premier League in the past month, the team stepped up today and played to the instruction of head coach Mariano Barreto.

Dominating play throughout the 90 minutes, Fabio Gama Dos Santos scored to give Asante Kotoko the lead in the 51st minute before an equalizer from Emmanuel Keyekeh 10 minutes later powered the Reds to wrap up an important 2-0 win.



Courtesy of today’s win, Asante Kotoko are through to the Round 64 stage of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition.