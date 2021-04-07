Asante Kotoko thump Bechem Utd 4-0 after delightful performance

Michael VInicius scored the 4th goal for Kotoko

An all-around impressive performance from Asante Kotoko has seen the side defeating Bechem United 4-0 in the Ghana Premier League today.

The two teams locked horns at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium today to clear an outstanding match in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



Following a bright start to the match on the afternoon, Asante Kotoko had the lead after just 13 minutes of play.



Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama set up defender Abdul Ganiu who riffled an unstoppable shot into the back of the Bechem United goal post.

Later in the first half, Fabio Gama registered his name on the scoresheet to double the lead for the home team before the break.



With Bechem United failing to make strides in the second half, youngster Francis Andy Kumi and new signing Michael Vinicius also scored to increase the lead for the Porcupine Warriors.



Eventually, the match ended 4-0 win Asante Kotoko running away with the maximum points.