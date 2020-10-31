Asante Kotoko thump Mighty Jets in pre-season friendly

Kotoko beat the Mighty Jets by 3 goals to nil

Asante Kotoko continued their preparations for the upcoming season with a convincing win over Mighty Jets in a friendly match on Friday.

The Porcupine Warriors were by far better against the second-tier side and recorded 3-0 victory.



The first goal came after 26 minutes courtesy off Adom Frimpong. 10 minutes later, Augustine Okrah doubled the lead.



Emmanuel Gyamfi sealed win with the third goal in the 57th minute.

The win is a good boost for the players' confidence after they were held to a pulsating draw last Tuesday by Krystal Palace.



Kotoko have been camping in Koforidua ahead of the new season, which gets underway in November.



Kotoko will host Eleven Wonders in their Ghana Premier League opener.