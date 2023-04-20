Asante Kotoko to appoint Kwasi Appiah as head coach - Reports

Former Black Stars manager, James Kwasi Appiah

Asante Kotoko are reportedly considering the appointment of James Kwasi Appiah as head coach.

Reports in the media claim that the former Al-Khartoum gaffer is set for his second spell at the club with talks advanced.



Kwasi Appiah is often referred to as someone who bares the Kotoko DNA having played and coached the club.



He began his coaching career at Kotoko, serving as an assistant manager from 1992 to 1995 before becoming the head coach for the 1995/1996 season.



The Porcupine Warriors are without a coach since the sacking of Burkinabe manager Seyduo Zerbo.



Currently, Abdul Gazale is at the helm of affairs as the interim manager for the Reds who are having a relatively poor in defense of the title they won last season.



The defending champions are on a poor streak with just three wins in their last 10 games in the Ghana Premier League. They drew three and lost four of those.

Asante Kotoko currently occupy the 5th on the league log with 39 points.



The Reds face league leaders Aduana Stars on matchday 27 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2023.



