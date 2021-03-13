Asante Kotoko to appoint ex-Black Stars coach Mariano Bareto

Asante Kotoko is set to appoint Mariano Bareto as the club’s new head coach, sources have confirmed to Happy Sports .

Management has been in contact with the representatives of the Portuguese manager and talks are far advanced for a deal to be reached.



The former Black Stars coach is reported to have agreed to become the next coach of the Ghana Premier League giants.



Asante Kotoko after parting ways with head coach Maxwell Konadu, named Abdul Gazale as the interim coach.

He will be assisted by Johnson Smith.



Happy Sports has gathered that the Portuguese manager will appoint his own backroom staff when he takes the job.