Asante Kotoko to get $62,500 from CAF for reaching first round of Champions League

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko SC is set to earn US$62,500 despite being eliminated from the 2020/2021 CAF club competitions.

The Confederation of African Football has decided to pay the above-mentioned amount to all clubs that exited at the first round of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.



This money is a FIFA Forward Relief Fund to help clubs mitigate the financial difficulties amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Porcupine Warriors were eliminated from the Champions League in the first round losing to Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan.



Asante Kotoko dropped to the Confederation Cup and was eliminated in the play-off round by Algerian giants ES Sétif.