Asante Kotoko to go on a preseason tour abroad - Moses Antwi Benefo

Asante Kotoko SC

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko SC, Moses Asante Benefo has revealed there are plans for the team to camp outside the country to continue with their preparations ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Porcupine Warriors were heading to Koforidua to begin their pre-season camping ahead of the Ghana Premier League start in November but they changed their mind at the latter stage.



According to the Communications Director, the team has changed its plans to camp in Koforidua.



“Our Koforidua camping has been cancelled for now but we will go for secret camping soon within Ghana," he told Happy FM.

“There are plans to also continue our preseason tour abroad, but it won’t be in Europe”, he added.



The Communications Manager also touched on the team's response to the PFAG letter concerning some players being treated unfairly by the club.



“We have responded to the letter to show respect so we don’t know the line of actions PFAG or Yussif Chibsah will take”, he indicated.