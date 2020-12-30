Asante Kotoko to hijack Medeama move for Ahmed Toure

Kotoko are interested in Ahmed Toure

Asante Kotoko are set to supplant Medeama SC in the race for top striker Ahmed Toure, FMIG can report.

FMIG reported earlier about Medeama’s interest in the 33-year-old Burkinabe striker to beef up their attacking department; that has failed to deliver so far this season.



Following the departure of Prince Opoku Agyemang for a stint with Cape Town City FC in South Africa, the Mauves and Yellow have struggled to get a proven goal-getter. The Tarkwa based club believe that in Ahmed Toure, they are getting an adequate replacement for Agyemang.



However, FMIG’s source has hinted that Medeama SC could be supplanted by the player’s former club Asante Kotoko.

The source reveals that a board member of the Porcupine Warriors has called Ahmed Toure to inform him that his services will be very much needed.



Kotoko themselves have struggled to score goals this season; failing to score more than once in every game played this season.



The player is yet to make his choice known but it is likely there will be a fierce battle for his signature from these two clubs.