Asante Kotoko to offload 11 players ahead of 2023/24 season

Asante Kotoko

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko are set to part ways with eleven players ahead of the new season, according to local media reports.

The Porcupine Warriors endured a torrid campaign last term, finishing 4th in the Ghana Premier League table.



As the new season approaches, Kotoko is taking the necessary steps to make the team strong as they seek to make an impact in the Ghanaian top-flight and the FA Cup competition.



The Kumasi-based club is currently under Interim Management following the dissolution of the board and management a few weeks back.



Owner and life patron of Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Friday, July 21, announced a four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) namely, Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua who is the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant, James Kwesi Appiah, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has been named the new head coach, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, who will serve as the administrative manager.



According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the IMC has officially communicated to eleven players that their services will no longer be needed ahead of the new season.

The decision to part ways with the players is seen as part of the clubs rebuilding effort in preparation for the upcoming campaign.



The players expected to depart the club are, Abdul RafiuYakubu, Maxwell Agyemang, Andrews Kwadwo Appau, Mohammed Alhassan, Solomon Sarfo Taylor, and Samuel Boateng.



Other players who will be shown the exit door include, Ernest Osei Opoku, Evans Adomako, Clinton Opoku, Charles Owusu, and Dickson Afoakwa.



