Asante Kotoko to part ways with Abdul Gazale - Reports

Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Gazale

Asante Kotoko is set to part ways with interim head coach Abdul Gazale, according to multiple media reports in Kumasi.

Gazale, following the sacking of Maxwell Konadu was confirmed as the interim coach of the club.



Asante Kotoko has been without a substantive gaffer since December 2020.



It was reported that the club was close to appointing former Real Madrid coach, Kiko Martinez Lopez as the head coach.

As Footballghana.com has reported this morning, the club is wrapping up a deal with Portuguese gaffer, Mariano Bareto.



With Bareto coming as the new head coach, Johnson Smith who has been serving as the second interim coach will stay at the club and serve as the assistant coach with Gazale set to be shown the exit by the club.



Bareto will appoint his own backroom staff when he takes the job.