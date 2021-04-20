Asante Kotoko to play lower-tier side Benab FC in a friendly encounter

Asante Kotoko will be playing Benab FC in a friendly match

Asante Kotoko have announced a friendly match against a division two side Benab FC on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

The club as part of their preparations ahead of their matchday 21 game against Medeama SC will host the second Tier side at the Adako Jachie Park.



Coach Mariano Barreto will use the game to assess the players who are returning from their respective injuries and those who hardly get playing time.



The match has been scheduled for Tuesday at 2:00PM prompt at the club’s usual Adako Jachie training grounds.

Asante Kotoko is currently sitting 1st on the league log with 35 points out of 20 matches.



The Porcupines will host Tarkwa Based giants Medeama SC on 24th April 2021 at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.