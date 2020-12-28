Asante Kotoko to prosecute unauthorized dealers of Errea Jerseys

Asante Kotoko replica jersey

Asante Kotoko SC has cautioned the general public against the unauthorized sale of its Errea replica jerseys.

The Kumasi-based club who signed the deal with the Italian kits wear company Errea before the start of the 2020/2021 football season has said that some persons have duplicated their jerseys without prior authorization from them.



They indicated that they won’t hesitate to take legal action against any person found to be dealing in this criminal act.



They added that any person found to be wearing the fake replica jersey will be prosecuted as well.



“Club Notice.No to Piracy “.... Any persons found wearing or selling the pirated jerseys would be prosecuted accordingly.”

Read the full statement of Asante Kotoko in the post below:



