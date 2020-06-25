Sports News

Asante Kotoko to raise funds through Circles data

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Nana Kwame Dankwa, has revealed that the National Circles Council (NCC) is almost through in gathering data on their fan base to help contribute financially towards the running of the club.

Speaking to Accra based Asempa FM, Mr. Dankwa believes a credible data on the fan base of the club will help contribute as generated revenue for the financing of the club to change its fortunes.



According to him, revenue earned from gate proceeds could not solve the monetary problems of the club, but supporters contributing monthly would help support management to ease the financial burden.



“We can mobilise supporters to pay dues every month which will support management. There are so many people in the country who have not traveled outside but they pay dues to their European clubs as a form of financial support.

“We are almost 90 percent through gathering data on a fan base to contribute our quota to the club. Kotoko’s fan base has been supportive of management; the fan base of Kotoko used to pay Isaac Owusu Ninja’s salary,” he recalled.



"In fact, the current NCC board, led by Christopher Demanya, wants to leave a legacy before their tenure comes to an end. It’s part of the board’s agenda to establish Kotoko fan base which will attract sponsors to the club,” he revealed.

