Sports News

Asante Kotoko to register 1 million supporters - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko CEO , Nana Yaw Amponsah

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has set his sights on registering one million supporters before his three-year mandate expires.

According to him, it is his target to have the right data of supporters to generate money for the Africa Club of the Century.



He has therefore promised to build the Kotoko census project in the bid to register one million supporters.



Nana Yaw Amponsah after a successful unveiling in Kumasi last Friday said, “If we have one million supporters of Kotoko donating $1 each and we have one million Manchester United supporters donating $1 each how much is each club going to have, $1m. It is all about data collection”

He continued that, “There are many Ghanaians who contribute to clubs outside Ghana because the avenue has been created for them to do so effectively. For me, the key thing is to have the right data and the main foundation that we are going to build is the Kotoko census project”



“Within the first three years under my tenure, the target is to register one million supporters. It’s being touted around that Kotoko has between twelve to fifteen million supporters, I don’t doubt that but there is no data to prove that. My responsibility and that of all you is for us to have data proven that at least we have one million supporters” he concluded.

