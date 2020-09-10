Sports News

Asante Kotoko to release 10 players ahead of the new season

Asante Kotoko SC

10 players are reportedly on their way out of Asante Kotoko SC as the club prepares for the 2020/2021 football season.

According to reports, coach Maxwell Konadu has been asked to trim down his squad from 38 to 28.



The manager has agreed to it and thus has shortlisted 10 players, who are not part of his future plans to be shown the exit door.



The first casualty is Empem Dacosta. The defender, who joined the club last season, has confirmed his exit after being told his services are no longer needed.



His manager has said that they are awaiting a 'payoff' for the remainder of the centre-back’s contract so he can amicably leave Asante Kotoko.

Guinean striker Naby Keita, Godred Asiamah, Augustine Sefa, Matthew Kelvin Andoh, Evans Owusu and Richard Arthur are some of the names reportedly on the exit list.



Richard Senanu, who has recovered from an ACL injury, as well as versatile right-back Samuel Frimpong, are said to have been made available for loan spells away from Asante Kotoko.



Kotoko under the new leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah wants to build a formidable team that can dominate on the local scene and compete in Africa.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.