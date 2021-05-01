Asante Kotoko to set up women's team soon - Nana Yaw Amponsah confirms

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah has confirmed in an interview that the club is on the verge of forming a women's team.

The formation of the women's team is part of the mandate given to the Board by the Life Patron of the club Otumfour Osei Tutu II.



Nana Yaw Amponsah indicated that before the three-year mandate ends, the women's team would have been formed.



"It will be formed very soon," Nana Yaw said in an interview with Opemsuo radio.

"It is one of the mandates Opemsuo (Asantehene) gave the Board which they also handed to the management to work towards it but it is step by step, we want to develop the youth team first before we look at the women's side.



"These things all balls down to money so as the revenue generation goes on as planned, then these things will also be taking shape because a club like Kotoko cant venture into something and do it anyhow, we have to make sure whatever we touch becomes the best so when the men's team is winning the women team will also be winning.



"In Europe recently, Liverpool's women were relegated while their men were winning the league, that's not the kind of system we want to build. While our men are winning the league then our women are also winning it at their division then the youth team too will be flourishing", he ended.