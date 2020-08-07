Sports News

Asante Kotoko to sign Ivorian goalkeeper Ira Tape Eliezer - Reports

Ivorian goalkeeper Ira Tape Eliezer

Asante Kotoko SC is reported by Kumasi based Fox FM to have targeted Ivory Coast U-23 goalkeeper, Ira Tape Eliezer as replacement for their captain, Felix Annan.

The Kumasi based radio station said Felix Annan is on is way out as the club has received many offers for the services of the Black Stars goalkeeper.



Eliezer was the captain of the Ivory Coast team that finished as runners-up as they lost to the host Egypt in the final of the 2019 U-23 AFCON.



Ivory Coast despite finishing second in the tournament has book their ticket at the 2020 Olympic Games rescheduled for 2021 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Eliezer was in the posts for FC San Pedro when they eliminated the Porcupine Warriors from the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup.



Asante Kotoko will face fierce competition from South African clubs for the services of the highly-rated shot stopper.

