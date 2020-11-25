Asante Kotoko touch down in Mauritania ahead of FC Nouadhibou clash

The Porcupines left the shores of Ghana on Wednesday morning

Asante Kotoko have touched down in Mauritania ahead of the Caf Champions League clash against FC Nouadhibou.

The Porcupine Warriors landed in West African country on Wednesday afternoon to continue their preparation for the match.



The match is scheduled to take place at the Stade Municipal in Nouadhibou on Sunday.



Coach Maxwell Konadu named a 20-man squad for the match without Felix Annan who suffered a thigh injury in Kotoko's 1-1 draw with Berekum Chelsea.



Stalwart defender Habib Mohammed is also suspended for the match. Augustine Okrah, Razak Abalora and Mudasiru Salifu are all out of the first leg encounter.



Brazilian import Fabio Gama dos Santos didn't make the squad likewise Guinean forward Naby Keita.



Kotoko will be hoping for a positive result before the second leg in Ghana a fortnight time.

Below is the travelling squad:



GOALKEEPERS Kwame Baah Ibrahim Danlad



DEFENDERS Samuel Frimpong Christopher Nakai Nettey Patrick Asmah Imoro Ibrahim Yussif Mubarik Abdul Ganiu Ismail Wahab Adams Andrews Kwadwo Appau



MIDFIELDERS Kwame Adom Frimpong Emmanuel Keyekeh Emmanuel Sarkodie Sulley Ali Muniru Emmanuel Gyamfi Godfred Asiamah



ATTACKERS Evans Adomako Kwame Opoku Ibrahim Osman William Opoku Mensah