Asante Kotoko wants to collapse King Faisal - Alhaji Grusah

Alhaji Karim Grusah has disclosed that city rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko is planning to destroy his club, King Faisal Babies and branded the Porcupine Warriors as "greedy".
The well-known figure in Ghana football indicated that Asante Kotoko always makes sure to collapse other clubs in the region who also compete in the Ghana Premier League.
Speaking to local radio station Sika FM the King Faisal bankroller revealed that they used the same tactics to destroy Kumapim Stars and Corner Stones.
“Asante Kotoko SC are greedy and hypocrite they want to collapse King Faisal like they did to Corners Stones and Kumapim Stars,” he said.
