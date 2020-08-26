Sports News

Asante Kotoko will enjoy huge benefits if Gyan signs for them – Odartey Lamptey

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey, has encourage Asante Kotoko to do everything possible to sign Asamoah Gyan for the upcoming season.

The general captain of the Black Stars has been heavily linked with a move to the Porcupine Warriors after the latter declared his intention to play for the club before he call it a quit.



Asamoah Gyan’s manager, Samuel Anim Addo, recently disclosed that his client is not aversed to the idea of joining Asante Kotoko as per reports Gyan is among the eight players identified by Kotoko as players they will rely on next season.

Reacting to the news, the former Ghana youth star stated that the Africa Club of the Century will have a huge benefit if they are able to get him.



“The benefit is huge if Kotoko are able to sign him and I believe it is going to be a good news for the club. I think his presence will generate a lot of income for the club because the fans will always go to the stadium and clubs outside will be coming to see Gyan playing for Kotoko,” he noted.

