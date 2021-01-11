Asante Kotoko will fall today - Liberty coach

Liberty Professionals coach, David Ocloo

Liberty Professionals head coach David Ocloo is confident his side can cause an upset against Asante Kotoko in this matchday eight fixture.

The Porcupine Warriors host the Scientific soccer lads in this crucial game at the Accra Sports Stadium in the last round of matches for week eight.



Asante Kotoko arrived from their CAF Champions League trip to Sudan on Friday and are hoping to continue with their winning run in the league after defeating Dreams FC in their last game.



The Porcupine Warriors have been eliminated from the CAF Champions League after failing to raise a team for the game against Al Hilal and have turned their attention to the league.



With the debacle in Sudan, the team will be seeking to put up a good show against Liberty in order to ease pressure on the team from the fans.

Liberty Professionals head coach David Ocloo is not perturbed about the danger posed by Kotoko and says his side is ready for the clash as they aim for a win.



“We have prepared for Asante Kotoko just like how we always prepare for any other clubs but we are aware that Kotoko is a big club. We want to go into this game with the mindset that we can win," he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“Our game against Kotoko in the truncated season was a game that we could have won because we created many chances but we utilized them but things would be different today.”



“We have lost players but our academy players are good and I am sure they will give Kotoko an excellent game. I like playing attacking football so we will go toe to toe with them today," he added.