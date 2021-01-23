Asante Kotoko will humiliate Aduana Stars - Former club chairman K5

Aduana Stars

A former Asante Kotoko National Circles Chairman, Kwaku Amponsah, popularly known as Chairman K5 believes his side will tame Aduana Stars tomorrow at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the 'Ogya' lads in the matchday 10 games.



But Kwaku Amponsah in an interview admitted that would even Aduana Stars veteran striker Yahaya Mohammed score, Kotoko will score than three goals to grab all three points.



"We [Asante Kotoko] will beat Aduana Stars tomorrow," he told Kumasi based Wontumi Radio.



"Yahaya Mohammed is a good player and should he even score tomorrow, Asante Kotoko will emerge as the winner at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow.

"I believe in this team and this is the time we have to beat Aduana Stars and we are confident about that," he added.



Kotoko under Johnson Smith has been impressive recording three wins and one defeat and two draws in the ongoing football season.



Asante Kotoko currently sit on the 3rd position on the league log with 16 points.