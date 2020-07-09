Sports News

Asante Kotoko will pay more for Matthew Cudjoe- Anim Addo

Teenager Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Samuel Anim Addo, the manager, and father of teenage sensation Matthew Cudjoe, has tasked Asante Kotoko to dig deep into their pockets if they want to sign the youngster.

Cudjoe joined the Porcupine Warriors on loan this season and put up some amazing performances under the tutelage of Maxwell Konadu.



The teenager particularly impressed in the Super Clash against Accra Hearts of Oak, showing his pace and dribbling ability. He is affectionately dubbed "Ghana Messi" by fans.



“The boy is a future world best player so if you want a future world best player, then, make sure you get yourself prepared,” he told Luv FM's Delali Atease.



"For him to play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko is an honour. At the same time, the club also needs a player that they will need him to make history. So it’s a win-win situation. Whatever will let the two parties win is what we are looking at but the boy’s development will be key since he’s a project for Ghana,” he added.



Addo now believes that his son has the bargaining power after his performances at the club.

“Now everybody has seen what the boy has so when you are coming for him, again, you need to understand that the bargaining power is higher now. Things will not be the same as when we came in the first time.”



“In the beginning, some of you in the media and some other people said the boy is too small; he can’t play for Kotoko. I think some Kotoko executives even said he’s too young and he cannot offer much to the club so I wasn’t having enough bargaining power. But I knew what my son had so I kept mute,” he added.



The FA Executive council member is searching for an agreement that will guarantee the progress of his son.



“It’s not about me calling the shots; it is about a deal that will make sure my boy develops. I have told you that the first thing is for my boy to develop and to become a world top star. I’m not looking at just an average player, no. So anything you bring should make sure my boy develops and I believe that Asante Kotoko has that capacity.”



Cudjoe was invited to a trial session by Bayern Munich earlier this year.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.