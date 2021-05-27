Asante Kotoko will reclaim top-spot from Hearts of Oak- Ibrahim Danlad

Asante Kotoko goal stopper, Danlad Ibrahim

King Faisal Babes shot-stopper, Danlad Ibrahim has tipped Asante Kotoko to beat arch-rivals to the Ghana Premier League title.

Danlad, who is on loan to King Faisal, says Asante Kotoko will reclaim top spot in their upcoming games in the league.



The Porcupine Warriors failed to maintain their lead on top of the table following a 1-1 draw against WAFA on matchday 26.



Speaking on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy FM, Danlad Ibrahim said his mother club will come back strong to lead the rainbow boys in the contest for the premier league glory.



“I am 100% sure and I have a very great feeling they’ll be back to the first spot. I know how the players are encouraged anytime things turn to go like this. They have done it before so I know the new players there would like to do something for themselves. I know we’ll come back to the first position”.

“I believe in my players at Asante Kotoko that they are not normally downhearted when things go this way, if you’re playing a big club like Kotoko. Hearts is a big club too and I know what they can also do so we are hoping after the next five matches, supporters will laugh”, Danlad said.



He pleaded with the fabulous fraternity to keep supporting the team as they march forward to show off in grand style.



“They shouldn’t back off. They should continue to support the team in each game they play and I believe they will come back to the first position at the end”, he added.