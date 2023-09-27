Asante Kotoko will regain form as season unfolds - Mark Adu Amofah

Ex-Asante Kotoko forward Mark Adu Amofah

Former Asante Kotoko forward Mark Adu Amofah remains optimistic that his former club will come good as the 2023/2024 season unfolds despite their poor start .

The Porcupine Warriors have had a poor start to the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League, with just a single point after two games, having drawn 0-0 against Heart of Lions before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars on match day two.



According to Adu Amofah, the team is new and with time, they will gradually find their mojo and be a force to reckon with.



Speaking to GhanaWeb from his base in the United States, Adu Amofah said "The team has a new crop of players who will need some time to play with a rhythm. It does happen, this is football and it won't always be in your favour, you lose, win and draw some. Kotoko have not been impressive from their first two games but I believe they will regain their form in no time."



"The players know what is at stake and what the fans expect from them. Early days yet but it won't remain like this, there will be a massive improvement from the team as the season continues", he added.



Adu Amofah became the toast of fans in Kumasi when he joined Asante Kotoko from Liberty Professionals in 2006 bagging 21 goals in all games and also played a key part during the CAF Champions League

Mark Adu Amofah doubles as the founder of AA Sports International, Unique Sports Talent Worldwide and holds a Certificate in grassroot coaching in the United States.



