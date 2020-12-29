Asante Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi unhappy with officiating in Medeama draw

Asante Kotoko deputy captain Emmanuel Gyamfi speaking to a referee

Asante Kotoko deputy captain Emmanuel Gyamfi has expressed his displeasure about the bad officiating in their stalemate against Medeama on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Medeama SC at the Akoon Park in an outstanding match week four fixture.



Kwame Opoku opened the scoring for the Kumasi based club but the lead was cancelled out by Abass Mohammed from the spot kick in the dying embers of the game.



Speaking after the game, Gyamfi furiously voiced out on the penalty awarded against them seeing it as a ridiculous one and also indicated there was a first hand ball incident in the box but the centre-man decided to overlook that one.



The 26-year-old again identified lots of positives stating they were able to connect and swing passes better as compared to previous games and they look to improve going forward.

"We were disappointed to end the game with only a point after taking the lead. The most annoying part was the penalty awarded to them."



"The ball went off a hand of their player but the referee overlooked that one and awarded ours."



"But the good thing is we were able connect our passes better and we look to improve going forward."



Asante Kotoko will travel to Cape Coast to play Ebusua Dwarfs on Monday, January 4 2021 when the league resumes with week seven encounters.