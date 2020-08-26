Sports News

Asante Kotoko youngster Matthew Cudjoe awaits new contract

Teenager, Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Samuel Amin Addo, the manager for Matthew Anim Cudjoe has hinted that the forward is waiting for a new deal from Asante Kotoko.

The 16-year-old was a revelation in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season for Asante Kotoko.



Cudjoe's contract expired at the end of the season with new discussion yet to begin.



“They [Asante Kotoko] have expressed interest in the player but we are still waiting for them to come and discuss a new deal,” Amin Addo told Graphic Sports.

The youngster made six appearances for Asante Kotoko and scored a goal in their 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs in a fifth week league fixture.



Cudjoe has had trials with European giants Bayern Munich, which reportedly have expressed interest in the teenager’s signature once he turns 18.

